Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $63.42

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.42.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.21. 852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,613. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

