Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $78.10

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

