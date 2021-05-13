Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) PT at $56.92

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $52.81 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

