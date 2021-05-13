Brokers Issue Forecasts for ECN Capital Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.66 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.06.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -70.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.11. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.22 and a 1-year high of C$8.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -64.53%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

