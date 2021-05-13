Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kosmos Energy in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

KOS opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653,577 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $51,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 231.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 483,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after buying an additional 866,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

