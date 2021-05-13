Brokers Issue Forecasts for TVA Group’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TVA)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TVA Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$2.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.62 million for the quarter.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

