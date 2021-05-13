Brokers Offer Predictions for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Manitowoc in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.16 million, a PE ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

