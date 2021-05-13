Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

