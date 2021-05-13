Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.13% from the company’s current price.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after buying an additional 436,562 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

