Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires 872 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,827,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,455,000 after buying an additional 256,765 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $136.99. The stock had a trading volume of 178,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

