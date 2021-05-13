Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $202.25. 19,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

