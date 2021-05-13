Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 798 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.13. 736,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,878,313. The company has a market cap of $568.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.52.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

