Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 2.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,418. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $62.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

