Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOM.U. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,589. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.15. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.90 and a 12-month high of C$11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

