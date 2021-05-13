BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,938 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prologis by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,826. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.