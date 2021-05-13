BTIG Research Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $215.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.68. 79,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.82.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

