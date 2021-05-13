Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
BMBL traded down $7.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 346,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.88. Bumble has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $84.80.
In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
