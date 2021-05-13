Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL traded down $7.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 346,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.88. Bumble has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.