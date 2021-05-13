Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL traded down $7.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 346,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.88. Bumble has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit