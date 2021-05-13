Bunge (NYSE:BG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 535,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. Bunge has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.