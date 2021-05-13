Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Burlington Stores worth $256,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

BURL traded up $8.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $334.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

