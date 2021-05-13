BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $533.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $533.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.00 million and the highest is $537.83 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $504.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $148,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

