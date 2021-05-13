C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,884. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

