C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $449.28 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,879,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 4.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in American Tower were worth $449,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,221. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

