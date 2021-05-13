C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 40,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up approximately 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.19% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $39,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,653 shares of company stock worth $21,318,743 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

