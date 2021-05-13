Callaway Golf to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.