Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,417 Shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

MFMS opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

