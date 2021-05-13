Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,591 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 93,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,974,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

