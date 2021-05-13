Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 157 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $110.08 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

