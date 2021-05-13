Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $399.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.91 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.23 and its 200-day moving average is $379.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

