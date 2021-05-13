Calton & Associates Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.