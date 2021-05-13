Calton & Associates Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $146.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

