Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to $25.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,925,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

