Cameco (TSE:CCO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.59.

Cameco stock opened at C$23.33 on Monday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a PE ratio of -174.10.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

