Canaccord Genuity Cuts Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Price Target to $1.75

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 328,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.01.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

