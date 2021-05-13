Canaccord Genuity Increases Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target to $8.00

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HRVSF. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS HRVSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 977,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,300. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

