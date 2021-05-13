Canaccord Genuity Increases Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $97.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.19.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TCNNF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 312,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,200. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.