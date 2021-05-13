Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 60,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

CNQ opened at C$40.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$42.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 92.82%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

