Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$201.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$199.00 to C$201.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$194.67.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$192.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.36. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$92.63 and a 1 year high of C$203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

