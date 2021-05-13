Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.60. Cango shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 522 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cango by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $185,000.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

