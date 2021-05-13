Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) PT Lowered to $38.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.