Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $11.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $507.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after purchasing an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 164,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,845,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

