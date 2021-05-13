Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $5,657,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

CMO stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The company has a market cap of $602.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.