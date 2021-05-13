Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59.
  • On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

