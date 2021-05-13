Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $155,490.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

