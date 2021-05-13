Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

CDLX stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,334 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,350. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

