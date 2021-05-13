CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Up 3.6% After Analyst Upgrade

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarParts.com traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.80. 10,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,441,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,556.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,158 shares of company stock worth $6,815,769. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CarParts.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

