Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $52.11 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,121 shares of company stock worth $25,568,549. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

