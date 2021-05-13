Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.35.

CAT stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.58. 76,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

