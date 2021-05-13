cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 64,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.83.

YCBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director William F. Raines III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $1,060,954.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at $539,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 484,003 shares of company stock worth $2,093,436 over the last ninety days.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

