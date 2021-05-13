cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 64,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.83.
YCBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
cbdMD Company Profile
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
