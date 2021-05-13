Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €7.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.20 ($6.12).

Ceconomy stock opened at €4.74 ($5.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and a PE ratio of -13.10. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

