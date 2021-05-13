Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.