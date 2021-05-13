Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Announces Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celsius stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 1,944,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 738.68 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $70.66.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

